Numis Securities Reiterates Add Rating for Liontrust Asset Management (LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 637 ($9.00) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

LIO stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.37) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 596 ($8.42). 4,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,948. Liontrust Asset Management has a 1-year low of GBX 375.25 ($5.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 620 ($8.76).

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 581 ($8.21) per share, with a total value of £22,078 ($31,205.65). Also, insider Adrian John Reginald Collins sold 200,000 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($8.34), for a total transaction of £1,180,000 ($1,667,844.52).

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and multi-asset portfolios. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets of the world. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

