NuShares Price Hits $0.0002 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. NuShares has a market cap of $428,192.00 and approximately $5,394.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including alcurEX and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 53.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00198715 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000634 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00065088 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000443 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and alcurEX. It is not currently possible to purchase NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.