Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 105.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Nutanix worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 76,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 850.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 54.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 532,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vetr cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.98 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo upped their target price on Nutanix from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered Nutanix from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.32.

In other news, CAO Kenneth W. Long III sold 32,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $1,739,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 185,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $1,214,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 193,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,736,304 shares of company stock worth $108,421,885 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. Nutanix Inc has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $8,189.11, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 196.67% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

