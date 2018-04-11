Nutanix (NTNX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Vetr

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $52.09 target price on the technology company’s stock. Vetr‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTNX. JMP Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nutanix to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs downgraded Nutanix from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.32.

NTNX stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.30. 4,689,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,567. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $8,189.11, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 196.67% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $1,420,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 193,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth W. Long III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 151,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,758.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,736,304 shares of company stock valued at $108,421,885. Company insiders own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 850.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

