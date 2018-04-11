Nutrien Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$58.93 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$55.27 and a 52 week high of C$70.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Nutrien from C$83.88 to C$85.59 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC set a C$62.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and distributes potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It offers potash crop feed, fertilizer, industrial, metal finishing, and purified acid products, as well as blends. The company is also involved in the retail operations that serve growers in seven countries across three continents.

