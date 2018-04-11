Nutrisystem (NTRI) Receives $55.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nutrisystem in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrisystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Nutrisystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley set a $52.00 price objective on Nutrisystem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut Nutrisystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of Nutrisystem (NTRI) traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 427,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,917. Nutrisystem has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $947.02, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Nutrisystem had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Nutrisystem’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Nutrisystem will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Nutrisystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Nutrisystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In other Nutrisystem news, insider Keira Krausz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,831 shares of company stock worth $3,566,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRI. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrisystem in the 4th quarter worth $96,114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nutrisystem by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,806,000 after purchasing an additional 331,273 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrisystem by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrisystem by 9,342.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 204,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nutrisystem by 1,050.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 191,200 shares in the last quarter.

Nutrisystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

