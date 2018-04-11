NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NuVasive worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in NuVasive in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth about $360,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth about $427,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 176.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NuVasive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $62.00 target price on NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NUVA stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $55.79. 1,142,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2,807.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.38. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $81.68.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.11 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory T. Lucier acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.30 per share, with a total value of $301,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/nuvasive-inc-nuva-stake-increased-by-ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.