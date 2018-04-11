NuVasive (NUVA) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Media coverage about NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NuVasive earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical device company an impact score of 46.903976137595 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

NUVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NuVasive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $62.00 target price on shares of NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 727,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $2,789.45, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. NuVasive had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory T. Lucier acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.30 per share, with a total value of $301,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

