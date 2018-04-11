Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,131. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and designated state income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain United States territories.

