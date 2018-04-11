Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NCA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. 12,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,780. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

