Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

NAD traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.14. 13,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,644. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

In other Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund news, insider Gifford R. Zimmerman purchased 2,000 shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) by 5,157.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund’s portfolio of investments includes investments in various sectors, such as transportation, healthcare, tax obligation/limited, the United States guaranteed, tax obligation/general, utilities, education and civic organizations, water and sewer, consumer staples, industrials and other.

