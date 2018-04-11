Nuveen Energy MLP Total Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (JMF)

Nuveen Energy MLP Total (NYSE:JMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JMF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. 55,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,223. Nuveen Energy MLP Total has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/nuveen-energy-mlp-total-jmf-plans-0-30-quarterly-dividend-updated.html.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Company Profile

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide tax-advantaged total return. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the energy sector.

