Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (JFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE JFR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. 7,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,124. Nuveen Floating Rate has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $12.04.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate news, insider William J. Schneider acquired 35,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $399,964.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nuveen Floating Rate Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income. It invests approximately 80% of managed assets in adjustable rate loans, primarily secured senior loans. The Fund also may invest in unsecured senior loans and secured and unsecured subordinated loans.

