Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advant (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advant has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advant stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advant has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advant (NKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/nuveen-georgia-dividend-advant-nkg-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-12th.html.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advant Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and designated state income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain the United States territories.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.