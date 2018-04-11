Nuveen Intermediate Dur Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen Intermediate Dur has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NID traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. 17,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,874. Nuveen Intermediate Dur has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/nuveen-intermediate-dur-nid-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-05-updated.html.

Nuveen Intermediate Dur Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Dur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Dur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.