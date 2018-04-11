Nuveen Mortgage Opp Term (JMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Nuveen Mortgage Opp Term (NYSE:JMT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen Mortgage Opp Term has increased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of JMT opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Nuveen Mortgage Opp Term has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

In other Nuveen Mortgage Opp Term news, insider Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 1,500 shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opp Term stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $35,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nuveen Mortgage Opp Term Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to generate attractive total returns through opportunistic investments in mortgage-backed security (MBS). It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in non-agency residential MBS and commercial MBS.

