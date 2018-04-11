Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return.

