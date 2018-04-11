Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium (NQP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NQP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.54. 19,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,462. Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund, is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and Pennsylvania personal income taxes.

