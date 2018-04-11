Nuveen Senior Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NSL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. 29,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,289. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income, consistent with capital preservation by investing primarily in adjustable rate United States dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. The Fund focuses on investing in industries, including media, software, food and staples retailing, health care equipment and supplies, and hotels restaurants and leisure.

