Gates Capital Management, L.P. Sells 654 Shares of “Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Stock

“Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) major shareholder Gates Capital Management, L.P. sold 654 shares of “Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $14,015.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gates Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 5th, Gates Capital Management, L.P. sold 936 shares of “Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $20,198.88.

NES stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. 4,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,592. “Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

“Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter.

“Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides full-cycle environmental solutions to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company offers environmental solutions for unconventional oil and gas exploration and production, including the delivery, collection, treatment, recycle, and disposal of restricted environmental products used in the development of unconventional oil and natural gas fields in the Bakken and Eagle Ford Shale areas, as well as the Haynesville, Marcellus, and Utica areas.

