NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,359 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Oracle makes up about 1.0% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 9,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 18,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 4,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 16,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $85,493,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,522,983 shares in the company, valued at $76,590,815.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438 over the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $185,578.38, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Nomura lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

