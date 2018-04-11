Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $258.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Vetr cut Nvidia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.79 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Nvidia in a research note on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Nvidia in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Nvidia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nvidia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.16.

NVDA opened at $227.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 8.03. Nvidia has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $254.50. The company has a market cap of $129,621.25, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. Nvidia had a return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Nvidia will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 17,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total transaction of $3,944,784.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,582.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $1,134,772.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,959 shares of company stock worth $22,692,182. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemical Bank increased its position in Nvidia by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 4,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nvidia by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Nvidia during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Nvidia by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 111,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Nvidia by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 419,071 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

