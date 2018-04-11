NVO Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.93 Million (NVST)

NVO (CURRENCY:NVST) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. NVO has a total market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $59.00 worth of NVO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NVO has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One NVO token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00008578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00786603 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014388 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00173012 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00064279 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About NVO

NVO’s genesis date was May 14th, 2017. NVO’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NVO is /r/NVO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NVO’s official Twitter account is @nvoexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NVO is nvo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The NVO project makes use of the Safenetwork, a distributed file storage system and a distributed computing system, to build a fully decentralized exchange in which users can trade crypto assets in a trustless manner. The NVO token is a CounterParty asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain. 50% of all fees per trade on the exchange will be automatically distributed to addresses with NVO tokens on a weekly basis. “

Buying and Selling NVO

NVO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Counterparty DEX. It is not possible to purchase NVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NVO must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

