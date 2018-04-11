Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Share Price

News stories about NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NXP Semiconductors earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the semiconductor provider an impact score of 46.6138614749237 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $115.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,368,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $103.16 and a 52 week high of $125.93. The company has a market cap of $39,292.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.45. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.12.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions.

