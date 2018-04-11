NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NXPI. BidaskClub lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.12.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $116.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $39,292.37, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $103.16 and a one year high of $125.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.45. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,079 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,890 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 122.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions.

