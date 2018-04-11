Jefferies Group Analysts Give Oasis Petroleum (OAS) a $12.00 Price Target

Jefferies Group set a $12.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $2,483.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.50 and a beta of 2.11.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $404.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.78 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 0.16%. research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,860,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $19,487,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,909,000. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,584,787 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

