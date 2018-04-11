Seaport Global Securities Upgrades Oasis Petroleum (OAS) to Buy

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 3rd, MarketBeat.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,480.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.50 and a beta of 2.11.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $404.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.78 million. equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 103.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

