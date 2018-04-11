Media coverage about Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:OASM) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.3239866407578 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ OASM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.49. 16,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,021. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:OASM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares had a negative net margin of 5,262.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%.

WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares (OASM) Share Price” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/oasmia-pharmaceutical-ab-american-depositary-shares-oasm-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations and drug-delivery systems based on cytostatics. The company's approved products include Paclical/Apealea, a water-soluble formulation of XR17 and paclitaxel to treat cancers, such as lung, breast, and ovarian cancer; and Paccal Vet, a formulation for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma and mammary carcinoma in dogs.

