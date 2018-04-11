Obsidian Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million (CRYPTO:ODN)

Obsidian (CURRENCY:ODN) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 19th. Obsidian has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $25,784.00 worth of Obsidian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Obsidian has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Obsidian coin can now be bought for $0.0897 or 0.00001312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, C-CEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00197066 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00135783 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00066858 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.10 or 0.05074150 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00175815 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019118 BTC.

About Obsidian

ODN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Obsidian’s total supply is 95,041,446 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Obsidian is /r/ObsidianProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obsidian’s official Twitter account is @ObsidianCrypto. The official website for Obsidian is obsidianplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Obsidian is a PoS cryptocurrency for popular use. It uses the more energy efficient SHA-512 hash algorithm to optimize for use on mobile devices and improved quantum computing resilience. ODN uses the proof-of-stake consensus strategy and pays a block reward of 20 ODN, which is equivalent to an interest rate of about 10%. In addition, Obsidian is the currency that powers to future Obsidian Secure Anonymous Messenger economy. The Obsidian Secure Anonymous Messenger allows for sending end-to-end encrypted messages, media, and files and is optimized for anonymity of communication and metadata protection/avoidance and does not require any user accounts, phone number or personal email address which could identify its users. The message transport will be accomplished by a decentralized network of special messaging masternodes that can be run by anyone by simply installing the respective software. Running messaging masternodes will be rewarded in Obsidian currency, so that messenger users and messenger masternode hosters form an economy which is independent from any company or country and maintained only by the open source community. Obsidian has an active Slack community in English with channels in русский and 中文, which welcomes traders, entrepreneurs, developers and everyone interested in science and innovation to share knowledge and learn. According to the White Paper, the current circulating supply is 24.4M. “

Obsidian Coin Trading

Obsidian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Obsidian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obsidian must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obsidian using one of the exchanges listed above.

