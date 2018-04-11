Oc Oerlikon (OERLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oc Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides technologies and services. Its operating segment consists of Surface Solutions, Manmade Fibers and Drive Systems. OC Oerlikon Corporation AG is headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:OERLF opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. Oc Oerlikon has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

Oc Oerlikon Company Profile

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG develops production systems, components, and services for high-technology products worldwide. It operates through Surface Solutions, Manmade Fibers, and Drive Systems segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings that enhance the performance of tools and precision components; and offers specialized components and surface engineering products and services comprising specialized machining services and components under the Oerlikon Balzers and Oerlikon Metco brand names.

