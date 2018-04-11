Ocado (LON:OCDO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Ocado (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities cut shares of Ocado to an “add” rating and set a GBX 650 ($9.19) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Ocado in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs lifted their price objective on shares of Ocado from GBX 445 ($6.29) to GBX 560 ($7.92) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.75) price target on shares of Ocado in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 410.21 ($5.80).

OCDO opened at GBX 527 ($7.45) on Wednesday. Ocado has a fifty-two week low of GBX 233.10 ($3.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 603.20 ($8.53).

In related news, insider Neill Abrams bought 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 566 ($8.00) per share, with a total value of £18,638.38 ($26,344.00). Also, insider Tim Steiner sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($7.63), for a total transaction of £24,300,000 ($34,346,289.75). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,386 shares of company stock worth $1,909,017.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/ocado-group-ocdo-earns-buy-rating-from-peel-hunt-2-updated.html.

About Ocado

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a specialty pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.