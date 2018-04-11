Ocado (OCDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ocado (LON:OCDO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 429.42 ($6.07).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($8.06) price target on shares of Ocado in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs cut Ocado to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.63) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Numis Securities cut Ocado to an “add” rating and set a GBX 650 ($9.19) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ocado in a report on Friday, March 16th.

In other Ocado news, insider Tim Steiner sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($7.63), for a total value of £24,300,000 ($34,346,289.75). Also, insider Neill Abrams purchased 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 566 ($8.00) per share, with a total value of £18,638.38 ($26,344.00). Insiders acquired a total of 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,017 in the last quarter.

Shares of LON OCDO traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 525.20 ($7.42). 1,560,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. Ocado has a one year low of GBX 233.10 ($3.29) and a one year high of GBX 603.20 ($8.53).

Ocado Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a specialty pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

