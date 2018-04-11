Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Share Price

News coverage about Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ocean Bio-Chem earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 22,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,098. Ocean Bio-Chem has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $32.39, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs and other related accessories.

