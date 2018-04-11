Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (ORIG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ:ORIG) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.6795887117317 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ORIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 198,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,764. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/ocean-rig-udw-inc-new-orig-given-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-12-updated-updated.html.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New Company Profile

Ocean Rig UDW Inc is a Cyprus-based offshore drilling contractor that provides oilfield services for oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the drilling industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 13 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units, comprising of ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and ultra deepwater drill-ships.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.