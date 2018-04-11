OceanChain (CRYPTO:OC) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

OceanChain (CURRENCY:OC) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. OceanChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $2.15 million worth of OceanChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OceanChain has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00734276 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007000 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003876 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001847 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00098333 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030963 BTC.

OceanChain Profile

OC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2014. The official website for OceanChain is oceanchain.club. OceanChain’s official Twitter account is @Orangecoins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orangecoin (OC) is a scrypt altcoin that joins both Proof of Work and Proof of Stake to secure the network. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 25% of the total number of 200 million coins and will last two weeks. The PoS phase has an interest rate of 20% in Y1, 10% Y2, 5% Y3 and then a constant 2.5%. There was a premine of 5% for bounties etc. “

Buying and Selling OceanChain

OceanChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is not currently possible to buy OceanChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanChain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OceanChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for OceanChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanChain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.