OceanChain Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:OC)

OceanChain (CURRENCY:OC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. OceanChain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.73 million worth of OceanChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OceanChain has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00745666 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007200 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003756 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001900 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00100135 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00033560 BTC.

OceanChain Coin Profile

OC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2014. OceanChain’s official website is oceanchain.club. OceanChain’s official Twitter account is @Orangecoins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orangecoin (OC) is a scrypt altcoin that joins both Proof of Work and Proof of Stake to secure the network. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 25% of the total number of 200 million coins and will last two weeks. The PoS phase has an interest rate of 20% in Y1, 10% Y2, 5% Y3 and then a constant 2.5%. There was a premine of 5% for bounties etc. “

OceanChain Coin Trading

OceanChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is not possible to buy OceanChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanChain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OceanChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

