Oceaneering International (OII) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.29

News headlines about Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) have been trending positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oceaneering International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.6171493783123 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OII. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Cowen set a $16.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.82 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.97.

NYSE:OII opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1,828.41, a PE ratio of -279.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $484.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

