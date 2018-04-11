zooplus (ZO1) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €150.00 ($185.19) price target from equities researchers at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a €205.00 ($253.09) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($228.40) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($197.53) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($191.36) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €140.00 ($172.84) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €155.30 ($191.73).

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €153.40 ($189.38) on Tuesday. zooplus has a 52 week low of €127.40 ($157.28) and a 52 week high of €200.15 ($247.10).

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

