Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) Director Buys $2,273,000.00 in Stock

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,273,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ODT traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 32,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,602. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.87 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,437,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $20,636,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $14,923,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,250,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,088,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen started coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

