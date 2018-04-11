OFS Capital to Issue Special Dividend of $0.71 (OFS)

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:OFS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. 21,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,875. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 19.34 and a current ratio of 19.34. The company has a market cap of $146.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.42.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). OFS Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. equities analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities.

