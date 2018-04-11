OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, “Being the largest electric utility in Oklahoma, OGE Energy’s well-positioned regulated utility and unregulated midstream gas businesses continue to offset the prevailing tailwinds. The company makes OGE Energy makes steady investments in infrastructure projects, which are in sync with its strategy of providing reliable services to its customers and meeting the increasing demand. OGE Energy recently increased its projected capital expenditures through 2022 to $5 billion. However, OGE Energy needs to be cautious, given volatility in commodity prices, challenges in the form of severe weather conditions and operational risks related to its transmission and distribution segments. These may have led the company to underperform its broader industry in past one year. Adverse ruling by FERC may reduce OGE Energy’s SPP Open Access Transmission Tariff transmission revenues by approximately $1.5 million annually.”

OGE has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE:OGE opened at $31.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,464.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.39 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OGE Energy news, Director Peter D. Clarke bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $59,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/oge-energy-oge-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OGE Energy (OGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.