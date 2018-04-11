Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact OHR Pharmaceutical (OHRP) Share Price

Press coverage about OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) has trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OHR Pharmaceutical earned a news impact score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7555004829299 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OHRP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 383,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,766. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.14. OHR Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OHRP. ValuEngine downgraded OHR Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Capital downgraded OHR Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th.

OHR Pharmaceutical Company Profile

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes.

