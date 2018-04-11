OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001847 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. OKCash has a market cap of $9.35 million and $2.25 million worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00739893 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001004 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006985 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003801 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00099789 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00031000 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 73,954,241 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to buy OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

