Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Share Price

Headlines about Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Old Dominion Freight Line earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.5738914575673 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.15.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.90. The stock had a trading volume of 317,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11,546.43, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $152.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $891.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

