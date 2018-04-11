Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Stake Lessened by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 118,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,999,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,203,000 after acquiring an additional 667,711 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $142.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $152.50. The company has a market cap of $11,601.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $891.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.15.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

