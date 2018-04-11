OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Inc. (URTH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,818,000. Hefty Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares by 320.8% in the fourth quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 45,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 34,609 shares during the period. Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in iShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,288,000.

NYSEARCA:URTH traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $87.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,416. iShares Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $94.23.

