DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stake Boosted by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in DXC Technology by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $102.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,500.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.16. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 222.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

