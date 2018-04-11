Keith Gottschalk Sells 1,306 Shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Stock

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) EVP Keith Gottschalk sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $19,459.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Keith Gottschalk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Keith Gottschalk sold 500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $7,230.00.

OSBC stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,913. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 69.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts a full service community banking and trust business through its subsidiaries, including Old Second National Bank (the Bank), Old Second Capital Trust I, Old Second Capital Trust II and Old Second Affordable Housing Fund, LLC The Bank’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services that banking institutions provide, including demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market and individual retirement accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, agricultural loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations, and a range of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers, such as the acquisition of the United States Treasury notes and bonds, money orders, cashiers’ checks and foreign currency, direct deposit, debit cards, credit cards and other special services.

