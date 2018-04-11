Omeros’ (NASDAQ:OMER) Buy Rating Reiterated at WBB Securities

WBB Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We are therefore continuing our Strong Buy recommendation with a continued One-Year Target Price of $75. Pass-through enables physicians to prescribe and bill Medicare for the cost of designated drugs in addition to the fixed fee for which treatment is administered. The text of the bill states, “In the case of a drug or biological whose period of pass-through status under this paragraph ended on December 31, 2017, and for which payment under this subsection was packaged into a payment for a covered OPD service (or group of services) furnished beginning January 1, 2018, such pass- through status shall be extended for a 2-year period beginning on October 1, 2018.” While not a guarantee, we also believe that this is a logical next step to permanent reimbursement by CMS, which takes place with the vast majority of all drugs. OMIDRIA is a combination drug that is administered during intra-ocular surgery.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Omeros from $2.44 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on Omeros and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $24.00 price target on Omeros and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.88.

OMER stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 516,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,755. Omeros has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -29.93, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $655.72, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 3.61.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market, as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. Its marketed drug product, Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens (IOL) replacement.

