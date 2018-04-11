Omeros (OMER) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.19

Press coverage about Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Omeros earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.0016318345363 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMER. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Omeros has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -29.93, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $655.72, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 3.61.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market, as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. Its marketed drug product, Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens (IOL) replacement.

